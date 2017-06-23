Winnipeg Career Criminal Charged With Murder

WINNIPEG, MB. — A man with a long rap sheet is behind bars for the murder of William George Sumner (pictured above).

The victim was gunned down Sunday in a front yard in the 600-block of Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.

Sumner had been inside the home when a dispute between another man and his associates broke out.

The suspect produced a handgun, fired off several shots into Sumner, and fled leaving the victim critically injured.

Road Rage

Police say the suspect flashed a gun at another motorist during a road rage dispute.

It happened Tuesday around 8:30pm near Logan Avenue and Keewatin Street.

On Thursday, general patrols noticed the vehicle in the same area and followed it.

They observed the suspect parking behind a home in the 1800-block of Logan Avenue.

He exited peacefully and was placed under arrest.

Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Second Degree Murder

Two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Point Firearm

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Order

Rap Sheet

He was previously slapped with dozens of charges as part of a big sting in 2008.

Those infractions, which exceed 30 counts, include:

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession of Firearm while Prohibited

Possess Controlled Substance Cannabis Marijuana

Possess Controlled Substance Cocaine

Possess Substance for Purpose of Trafficking Cannabis Marijuana

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Disguise with Intent

Careless Use of Firearm

Robbery with Firearm

Flight From a Police Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Point Firearm

Two counts of Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Break and Enter Dwelling House

Two counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Seven counts of Possess/use Forged Credit Card

Fraud Over $5,000

Four counts of Possess Property Obtained by Crime

Two counts of Breach of Probation

A search warrant has since been executed in the 1800-block of Logan Avenue.

Winnipeg police have recovered a handgun and an automatic assault rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook