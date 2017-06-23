Winnipeg Career Criminal Charged With Murder
WINNIPEG, MB. — A man with a long rap sheet is behind bars for the murder of William George Sumner (pictured above).
The victim was gunned down Sunday in a front yard in the 600-block of Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.
Sumner had been inside the home when a dispute between another man and his associates broke out.
The suspect produced a handgun, fired off several shots into Sumner, and fled leaving the victim critically injured.
Road Rage
Police say the suspect flashed a gun at another motorist during a road rage dispute.
It happened Tuesday around 8:30pm near Logan Avenue and Keewatin Street.
On Thursday, general patrols noticed the vehicle in the same area and followed it.
They observed the suspect parking behind a home in the 1800-block of Logan Avenue.
He exited peacefully and was placed under arrest.
Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Second Degree Murder
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Point Firearm
- Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Order
Rap Sheet
He was previously slapped with dozens of charges as part of a big sting in 2008.
Those infractions, which exceed 30 counts, include:
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
- Possession of Firearm while Prohibited
- Possess Controlled Substance Cannabis Marijuana
- Possess Controlled Substance Cocaine
- Possess Substance for Purpose of Trafficking Cannabis Marijuana
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Disguise with Intent
- Careless Use of Firearm
- Robbery with Firearm
- Flight From a Police Officer
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Point Firearm
- Two counts of Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Break and Enter Dwelling House
- Two counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Seven counts of Possess/use Forged Credit Card
- Fraud Over $5,000
- Four counts of Possess Property Obtained by Crime
- Two counts of Breach of Probation
A search warrant has since been executed in the 1800-block of Logan Avenue.
Winnipeg police have recovered a handgun and an automatic assault rifle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
The investigation continues.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Facebook