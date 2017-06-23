Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Career Criminal Charged With Murder

WINNIPEG, MB. — A man with a long rap sheet is behind bars for the murder of William George Sumner (pictured above).

The victim was gunned down Sunday in a front yard in the 600-block of Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.

Sumner had been inside the home when a dispute between another man and his associates broke out.

The suspect produced a handgun, fired off several shots into Sumner, and fled leaving the victim critically injured.

Road Rage

Police say the suspect flashed a gun at another motorist during a road rage dispute.

It happened Tuesday around 8:30pm near Logan Avenue and Keewatin Street.

On Thursday, general patrols noticed the vehicle in the same area and followed it.

They observed the suspect parking behind a home in the 1800-block of Logan Avenue.

He exited peacefully and was placed under arrest.

Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Point Firearm
  • Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Order

Rap Sheet

He was previously slapped with dozens of charges as part of a big sting in 2008.

Those infractions, which exceed 30 counts, include:

  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
  • Possession of Firearm while Prohibited
  • Possess Controlled Substance Cannabis Marijuana
  • Possess Controlled Substance Cocaine
  • Possess Substance for Purpose of Trafficking Cannabis Marijuana
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Disguise with Intent
  • Careless Use of Firearm
  • Robbery with Firearm
  • Flight From a Police Officer
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Point Firearm
  • Two counts of Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Break and Enter Dwelling House
  • Two counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Seven counts of Possess/use Forged Credit Card
  • Fraud Over $5,000
  • Four counts of Possess Property Obtained by Crime
  • Two counts of Breach of Probation

A search warrant has since been executed in the 1800-block of Logan Avenue.

Winnipeg police have recovered a handgun and an automatic assault rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.

