Winnipeg Car Thief Crashes Into Man

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have caught up with a man who crashed into an occupied bus shelter.

It happened around 10:30pm back on October 25th, 2016 near Pembina Highway and Southpark Drive.

The suspect had crashed a stolen vehicle into the bus shelter before fleeing.

A 63-year-old man inside the hut was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The Stolen Auto Unit began investigating and took a 21-year-old man into custody on Thursday.

Billy Boy Young is facing a slew of Highway Traffic Act offences, as well as:

Cause Bodily harm by Criminal Negligence

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Mischief Over $5000

Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Involving Bodily Harm

Two counts of Possess Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Young remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File