Winnipeg Car Thief Crashes Into Man
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have caught up with a man who crashed into an occupied bus shelter.
It happened around 10:30pm back on October 25th, 2016 near Pembina Highway and Southpark Drive.
The suspect had crashed a stolen vehicle into the bus shelter before fleeing.
A 63-year-old man inside the hut was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The Stolen Auto Unit began investigating and took a 21-year-old man into custody on Thursday.
Billy Boy Young is facing a slew of Highway Traffic Act offences, as well as:
- Cause Bodily harm by Criminal Negligence
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Mischief Over $5000
- Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Involving Bodily Harm
- Two counts of Possess Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Young remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File