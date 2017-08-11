banner20

Winnipeg Car Thief Crashes Into Man

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 11th at 5:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have caught up with a man who crashed into an occupied bus shelter.

It happened around 10:30pm back on October 25th, 2016 near Pembina Highway and Southpark Drive.

The suspect had crashed a stolen vehicle into the bus shelter before fleeing.

A 63-year-old man inside the hut was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The Stolen Auto Unit began investigating and took a 21-year-old man into custody on Thursday.

Billy Boy Young is facing a slew of Highway Traffic Act offences, as well as:

  • Cause Bodily harm by Criminal Negligence
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Mischief Over $5000
  • Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Involving Bodily Harm
  • Two counts of Possess Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Young remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
