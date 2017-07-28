Winnipeg Cabbie Stabbed Overnight

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of suspects after a cabbie was stabbed.

It happened early Friday morning around 3:00am in the 500-block of Selkirk Avenue.

The 35-year-old man had allegedly picked up a man and woman nearby.

He drove a short distance, was stabbed in the upper-body, and the suspects fled on foot.

The taxicab driver called police and was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

He has since be upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File