Buckcherry gets crazy at MTS Centre in November

California’s notorious, multi-platinum-selling rock band Buckcherry are set to take over the Burton Cummings Theatre on November 7, 2016.

They’ll be joined by special guests Sebastian Bach and Kelowna’s The Wild!

Tickets go on-sale o the general public on Friday, September 23 at 10:00am through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices start at $39.50 (plus fees).

2016 is a special year for Buckcherry– it’s the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed 15 album and the huge rock hit that was Crazy Bitch.

Along the way, they’ve shared stages with everybody from AC/DC and Mötley Crüe to Slipknot and Rob Zombie, among others.

Sebastian Bach, the original voice of Skid Row, has sold over 20 million records both as the lead singer of Skid Row and as a solo artist.

The Wild! includes Dylan Villian (lead guitar and vocals), The Kid (rhythm guitar), Lucas Boozus’ (bass & vocals) and Reese Lightning (drums).

—TRUE NORTH SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT