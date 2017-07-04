banner20

Winnipeg Boy Suspected Of Grace Hospital ER Arson

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 4th at 4:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A fire at the new Grace Hospital emergency room is considered suspicious.

The blaze broke out around 11:00pm Monday at the construction site.

A boy under the age of 12 was taken into custody, but he’s too young to be charged under Canada’s criminal code.

One fire hydrant wasn’t working which impacted getting the flames under control.

Damage was contained mostly to the roof and the main Grace Hospital building was spared.

A damage estimate is not currently available.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Rob Kerr

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
UPDATE: Armed Man In Portage Apprehended
Portage RCMP Rescue Infant From Submerged Vehicle
Two Face Drug, Weapon Charges In Motel Raid
Manitoba RCMP Seek Help With Cold Case

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.