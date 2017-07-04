Winnipeg Boy Suspected Of Grace Hospital ER Arson
WINNIPEG, MB. — A fire at the new Grace Hospital emergency room is considered suspicious.
The blaze broke out around 11:00pm Monday at the construction site.
A boy under the age of 12 was taken into custody, but he’s too young to be charged under Canada’s criminal code.
Grace Hospital emergency dept. Fire on new construction site. @ctvwinnipeg #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/Y6PCaOqxGB
— Rob Kerr (@Robert_Kerr) July 4, 2017
One fire hydrant wasn’t working which impacted getting the flames under control.
Damage was contained mostly to the roof and the main Grace Hospital building was spared.
A damage estimate is not currently available.
Winnipeg police continue to investigate.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Rob Kerr