Winnipeg Boy Suspected Of Grace Hospital ER Arson

WINNIPEG, MB. — A fire at the new Grace Hospital emergency room is considered suspicious.

The blaze broke out around 11:00pm Monday at the construction site.

A boy under the age of 12 was taken into custody, but he’s too young to be charged under Canada’s criminal code.

One fire hydrant wasn’t working which impacted getting the flames under control.

Damage was contained mostly to the roof and the main Grace Hospital building was spared.

A damage estimate is not currently available.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Rob Kerr