Winnipeg Boy Boards Bus With Machete

Winnipeg Transit Fares - 2017
Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg boy is facing charges for carrying an 18-inch machete on a bus.

The 17-year-old boarded the vehicle at Main Street and Manitoba Avenue around 4:45pm Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg police were on the bus and noticed the handle sticking out of his waist band.

They acted quickly and arrested the teen.

The accused is charged with Possess Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Carry Concealed Weapon.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Six Charged After Violent Winnipeg Home Invasion
Winnipeg Health Care Changes Begin Tonight
BOO!!! Welcome To Jer’s Halloween Haunt
Bombers Not Planning Security Changes

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.