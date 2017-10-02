Winnipeg Boy Boards Bus With Machete

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg boy is facing charges for carrying an 18-inch machete on a bus.

The 17-year-old boarded the vehicle at Main Street and Manitoba Avenue around 4:45pm Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg police were on the bus and noticed the handle sticking out of his waist band.

They acted quickly and arrested the teen.

The accused is charged with Possess Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Carry Concealed Weapon.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File