Winnipeg Boy Behind Bars After Pushing Pylons
WINNIPEG, MB. — A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing charges after pushing pylons in front of a police cruiser.
It happened around 12:30am Sunday in the southbound lane of the 100-block of Archibald Street.
The cruiser was responding to an incident and had its emergency lights and sirens activated.
Police swerved out of the way to avoid a crash.
The boy threw a machete on the ground and tried to flee on a bicycle.
He was apprehended a short time later nearby.
The accused has been charged with Possession of a Weapon and Obstruct Police Officer.
He remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File