Winnipeg Boy Behind Bars After Pushing Pylons

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 27th at 12:36pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing charges after pushing pylons in front of a police cruiser.

It happened around 12:30am Sunday in the southbound lane of the 100-block of Archibald Street.

The cruiser was responding to an incident and had its emergency lights and sirens activated.

Police swerved out of the way to avoid a crash.

The boy threw a machete on the ground and tried to flee on a bicycle.

He was apprehended a short time later nearby.

The accused has been charged with Possession of a Weapon and Obstruct Police Officer.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

