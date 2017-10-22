Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Boy, 14, Accused Of Stabbing

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A 14-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed another teen.

It happened around 5:00pm Saturday at a home in the 100-block of Cathedral Avenue.

Winnipeg police responded to an apartment unit to check on the well-being of a 17-year-old boy.

They found the victim suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

EMS workers rushed him to hospital in critical condition where he remains in guarded condition.

Police say the victim was socializing in his home when he got into a dispute with the suspect.

It escalated with the young boy eventually stabbing the older one.

The 14-year-old accused has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

He remains behind bars.

