Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Born Animator’s Film to Premiere At Cannes

Spencer Fernando
Posted: April 23rd at 6:00pm Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Tesla World Light, a film made by Winnipeg-born animator Matthew Rankin and produced by the National Film Board of Canada by Julie Roy, will premiere at the 56th International Critics Week as part of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Critics Week takes place form May 18 to May 26.

The Tesla World Light is set in New York in 1905, where inventor Nikola Tesla makes one last appeal to his benefactor J.P. Morgan.

Matthew Rankin was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and is now based out of Montreal.

“Producing Matthew Rankin’s film was an extremely enriching experience! Matthew is talented, versatile, creative, cultivated, and a team player, and I was greatly impressed with his approach to Nikola Tesla, an important historical figure,” said Julie Roy, Executive Producer, French Animation Studio, NFB. “He casts the scientist in a whole new light by shooting in 16 mm and employing a range of hand-crafted animation techniques, from pixilation to puppet animation to ink on film—all of it in the NFB’s purest auteur-animation tradition.”

You can view the trailer below:

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Winnipeg Weekend Events
Andrew McCrea’s Winnipeg Movie Roundup For April 21st
Six Young Manitoba Musicians Selected For Canada Orchestra Tour
Celebrate Earth Day at the Assiniboine Park Zoo

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.