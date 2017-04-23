Winnipeg Born Animator’s Film to Premiere At Cannes

WINNIPEG, MB – The Tesla World Light, a film made by Winnipeg-born animator Matthew Rankin and produced by the National Film Board of Canada by Julie Roy, will premiere at the 56th International Critics Week as part of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Critics Week takes place form May 18 to May 26.

The Tesla World Light is set in New York in 1905, where inventor Nikola Tesla makes one last appeal to his benefactor J.P. Morgan.

Matthew Rankin was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and is now based out of Montreal.

“Producing Matthew Rankin’s film was an extremely enriching experience! Matthew is talented, versatile, creative, cultivated, and a team player, and I was greatly impressed with his approach to Nikola Tesla, an important historical figure,” said Julie Roy, Executive Producer, French Animation Studio, NFB. “He casts the scientist in a whole new light by shooting in 16 mm and employing a range of hand-crafted animation techniques, from pixilation to puppet animation to ink on film—all of it in the NFB’s purest auteur-animation tradition.”

You can view the trailer below:



Spencer Fernando, MyToba News