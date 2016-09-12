Bombers’ Board needs three new directors

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are looking for public nominations to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Winnipeg Football Club Board of Directors.

The Winnipeg Football Club introduced the public nomination process to seek out and elect new directors in early 2013. Since then, eight new members have been elected to the Board through the public nomination process, most recently Craig Evans and Barb Gamey.

The current nomination period opens today and runs until October 14th at noon.

Once the nomination process closes, each application will be reviewed by the Nominating Committee of the Board and candidates who meets the qualifications will then be considered and eventually elected by the full Board of Directors.

Applications from past nominees will continue to be considered unless they have specifically withdrawn their application.

Potential Board members can nominate themselves or grant approval to be nominated by a third party. We kindly request all applications be submitted via email to boardnomination@bluebombers.com.

To view the qualifications necessary to join the WFC Board of Directors, please carefully review this link.

The public nomination period will open again in the fall of 2017 to fill future vacancies.

