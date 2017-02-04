Winnipeg Blues Induct Grant Ledyard To Hall Of Fame

WINNIPEG, MB — The Winnipeg Blues inducted Grant Ledyard as the first member of their Hall of Fame Friday evening.

In front of his friends, family, and Blues fans, he thanked everyone for the support and talked about his experience growing up in Winnipeg.

“The Winnipeg Blues are such an important part of my life,” says Ledyard.

“I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without them.”

A banner was revealed with his #3 on it.

The banner will hang permanently in the MTS Iceplex.

Ledyard played with the Fort Garry Blues, now the Winnipeg Blues, from 1978 to 1980 and then again in 1981-82.

In the 1981-82 season, Grant was an integral part of the Blues winning the Turnbull Cup (MJHL Championship).

Ledyard went on to play 1028 NHL games recording 90 goals and 276 assists for 366 points on 8 different NHL teams.

Ledyard, a Winnipeg native who grew up in River Heights, now resides in Buffalo, New York with his wife Liza and children Jacob (24), Ryall (22), and Taggart (21).

“The Winnipeg Blues have been a foundational part of Junior ‘A’ hockey in Winnipeg for decades,” says Head Coach Billy Keane

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to start honouring the history of this storied MJHL franchise.”

—MyToba Sports