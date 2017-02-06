Winnipeg Blue Bombers Visiting Northern Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be visiting several communities in northern Manitoba this week.

Players Ian Wild and Matthias Goossen will stop at four schools in Wabowden and Thompson over the next two days.

They’ll deliver Break the Silence on Violence Against Women and Bombers Tackle Bullying presentations in partnership with Manitoba Status of Women and the Canadian Red Cross’ Beyond the Hurt program to elementary and high school students.

“The Blue Bombers are Manitoba’s team and we are committed to community outreach beyond the perimeter,” says Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller

“As professional athletes, our players are proud to be able to share their experiences, with a focus around the importance of respectful relationships in their presentations to students.”

In addition to presenting school assemblies for both programs, the Bombers will be leading after-school activities with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Thompson and visiting with students from Frontier School Division across Northern Manitoba at the Frontier Games in Wabowden.

The four schools hosting the assemblies are Mel Johnson School, Juniper School, Westwood School and R.D. Parker Collegiate.

—MyToba Sports