Winnipeg Blue Bombers & Perimeter Aviation Continue Partnership

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Perimeter Aviation, along with the Exchange Income Corporation, will continue to bring up to 50 First Nations youth and community members to every bomber home game in the 2018 season.

This season, the program has brought youth and community members from 19 First Nation communities to Bomber home games, where attendees get a VIP experience and get to meet players after the game.

“Seeing the children’s faces light up from the minute they get on the aircraft has been the best part of this program. This initiative has opened doors for our future community leaders and we are very proud to be a part of this program. Partnering with the communities we serve and being actively involved in an initiative that will inspire youth and create memories that will last a lifetime is what this is all about,” said Nick Vodden, President & CEO of Perimeter Aviation.

Matt Nichols and other Blue Bombers Care player ambassadors will visit the Frontier Games in the Spring of 2018 as part of the partnership.

“We are fortunate to have a partnership with Perimeter Aviation and Exchange Income Corporation that allows us to help eliminate barriers for First Nations youth, and expand our reach of school programs into Northern Manitoba,” said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News