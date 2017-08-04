Winnipeg Blue Bombers In Ottawa Tonight

WINNIPEG, MB – Our Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2) travel to Ottawa tonight to take on the RedBlacks (1-4-1).

The Bombers are coming off that crazy win at Investors Group Field last Thursday night where they scored 14 points in the last 44 seconds of the game to beat the Montreal Alouettes 41-40.

Weston Dressler won’t play for the Bombers tonight. The team’s top receiver has been placed on the six game injured list, although he’s only expected to be out for a game or two.

Import running back Timothy Flanders will make his season debut against the RedBlacks, giving the Bombers a duel threat in the backfield.

Kickoff is at six o’clock tonight.

Hal Anderson, MyToba Sports

Photo – File