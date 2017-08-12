Winnipeg Blue Bombers Hosting Military Appreciation Night

WINNIPEG, MB – On Thursday, August 17, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be hosting Military Appreciation Night, to honour the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces.

It will take place at Investors Group Field, as the Bombers take on the Edmonton Eskimos.

To help honour our military Thursday night, the 13th Man flag raising will be conducted by a veteran, and more than 300 active members of the CAF will be in attendance at next week’s game.

Team Canada Invictus Games veterans will also be holding the Canadian flag during the anthem, and military families will be honoured as the Community Heroes and the Family of the Game prior to kick-off.

During half-time, The Treble will be performing, and there will be a flyby from a CF-18 Hornet and CT-155 Hawk, before and after the national anthem.

Tickets for the game are still available.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News