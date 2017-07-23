Winnipeg Blue Bombers Donate Toward B.C. Wildfire Relief

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have donated $13,170 towards the Red Cross in B.C. to help with wildfire relief efforts.

“We would like to thank all of the Manitoba residents and Blue Bomber fans who participated in the online 50/50,” said Blue Bombers President & CEO, Wade Miller. “We’re hopeful our assistance will bring even the slightest relief for those affected by the wildfires in British Columbia.”

Winnipeg donated half of the July 21st online 50/50 draw, which reached a total of $26,340. The winner took home half.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News