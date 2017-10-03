Winnipeg Blue Bombers Annual Pink Game

Investors Group Field - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago blue bombers, Featured, FOOTBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ annual Pink game in support of the fight against breast cancer will take place October 6th against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Football Club has donated 100 tickets to breast cancer survivors and their families through the Canadian Cancer Society and will honour survivors on the field before the game. Fans wanting to support the cause can purchase tickets using the promo code BBPINK; a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We are proud to contribute in the fight against breast cancer – an issue that affects so many in our community,” said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Volunteers from the Canadian Cancer Society will sell pink team merchandise at kiosks throughout the stadium as well as in the Bomber Store.
A portion of all proceeds from pink merchandise will go to the Canadian Cancer Society in Manitoba.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

File photo

Tags: , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Manitoba Small Business Optimism Tumbles
Miranda Lambert to Help Winnipeg Humane Society
Manitoba Launches Pay Equity Discussion
Team Canada vs. Team USA in Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.