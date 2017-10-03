WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ annual Pink game in support of the fight against breast cancer will take place October 6th against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Football Club has donated 100 tickets to breast cancer survivors and their families through the Canadian Cancer Society and will honour survivors on the field before the game. Fans wanting to support the cause can purchase tickets using the promo code BBPINK; a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We are proud to contribute in the fight against breast cancer – an issue that affects so many in our community,” said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Volunteers from the Canadian Cancer Society will sell pink team merchandise at kiosks throughout the stadium as well as in the Bomber Store.

A portion of all proceeds from pink merchandise will go to the Canadian Cancer Society in Manitoba.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

File photo