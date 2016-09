The Winnipeg Blue Bombers has added national defensive back Justin Warden to the practice roster.

Warden (6-2, 200, Bishop’s, September 26, 1990 in Ottawa, ON) was selected 46th overall by Winnipeg in the 2015 CFL Draft. He played in five games with Bishop’s in 2014, finishing with 41 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

– WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS