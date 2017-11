WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg will be getting snow plowing underway this evening.

Starting at 7:00 pm, priority 1 & priority 2 streets will be plowed.

Starting tomorrow (Sunday) at 7:00 am, major streets and bus routes will be plowed.

The city continues salting on major and collector roads.

There are currently no winter parking bans in effect.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – City of Winnipeg