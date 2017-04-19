The Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival

WINNIPEG, MB. – The 2017 Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival will take place on August 11th and 12th on Smith Street and the Burton Cummings Theatre. The festival has announced that the Blind Boys of Alabama will perform on Saturday, August 12 at the Burt.

The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. Touring throughout the South during the Jim Crow era of the 1940s and 1950s, the Blind Boys flourished thanks to their unique sound, which blended the close harmonies of early jubilee gospel with the more fervent improvisations of hard gospel. In the early 1960s, the band sang at benefits for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and were a part of the soundtrack to the Civil Rights movement. It’s almost unbelievable that a group of blind, African-American singers, who started out touring during a time of whites-only bathrooms, restaurants, and hotels, went on to win five Grammy Awards, appear on Broadway, and perform at the White House for three different presidents.

The Blind Boys of Alabama have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans over 75 years and shows no signs of diminishing. “We appreciate the accolades and we thank God for them,” says Jimmy Carter, a founding member, and the Blind Boys’ current leader. “But we’re not interested in money or anything other than singing gospel. We had no idea when we started that we would make it this far. The secret to our longevity is, we love what we do. And when you love what you do, that keeps you motivated. That keeps you alive.”

Seats for the August 12th show go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10 am at Ticketmaster.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

BBOA – photo credit – Cameron Witting