Banjo strings and Bombers football

One might get the sense that Winnipeg Blue Bombers President Wade Miller was snickering when he made this announcement: “With a sold-out crowd, 30 per cent fewer Saskatchewan fans are travelling to Winnipeg for (Saturday’s) game, so we are expecting a sea of blue, and one of the best atmospheres Investors Group Field has ever seen.”

It wasn’t the Sea of Blue that made him snicker. It was the fact that the vast majority of people inside Investors Group Field for the 2016 Banjo Bowl will be wearing Bombers’ Blue and Gold. For one of the first times in recent memory, the Bombers didn’t have to sell a load of tickets to Roughriders fans in order to try to sell out the building.

Isn’t winning great?

According to the Blue Bombers, all 33,234 seats for Saturday afternoon’s Banjo Bowl at IGF have been sold. Kickoff is 3 p.m. and the Bomber staff is probably more concerned today than at any time since the opening night of IGF. It is difficult to get to and from Investors Group Field when there are only 20,000 people in the building. If fans wait too long — with 33,000 souls converging on the University of Manitoba — it will be virtually impossible to make it for kickoff.

That’s why the Bombers’ staff is encouraging fans to arrive early. Very, very early.

“It is also worth noting that with the construction in the Southwood Lands North of the stadium, access on foot to the stadium through that area is limited,” said Blue Bombers spokesman Darren Cameron in a written statement. “Fans are encouraged to wear royal blue, and we are excited to showcase to the league why we are home of the CFL’s loudest fans in the marquee match-up of the season.”

“The Tailgate at the Plaza will open at noon, an hour earlier than normal home games,” added Cameron. “Main gates will open at 1:30 p.m. prior to the 3: p.m. kickoff. The Bomber Store will also open at the special time of 8 a.m. to ensure fans have ample opportunity to purchase royal blue Bomber attire.”

On the field, this is a big game for both teams. The Roughriders are 1-9 and trying to salvage something from a lost season. The Bombers, meanwhile, have won five straight games, are 6-4 and are now in a legitimate battle to win a West Division championship.

Earlier this week, LB/DB Mo Leggett and LB Ian Wild took some time off to heal, but they are expected to play on Saturday. Terrence Frederick will replace the injured C.J. Roberts at cornerback while Ryan Smith will return to the lineup at inside receiver. Clarence Denmark will be a healthy scratch, as the hockey folks like to say.

The Bombers won last week in Regina, 28-25. It was a demoralizing loss for the Roughriders, who blew the game in so many different ways – right down to their head coach not having a challenge left in the dying seconds.

The Bombers will not take the Riders for granted, but it’s hard to imagine Saskatchewan will be as good this week as they were last week now that the venue has shifted to a sold-out IGF.

“Bring it on,” said Bombers coach Mike O’Shea this week. “This is good for the organization, it should be great for the fans and the players should enjoy it. Our players plan on honouring the fans with their play.”

Just remember, get there early, or you might not get to see a lot of that “honouring.”

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– PHOTO by JEFF MILLER, MyToba Sports