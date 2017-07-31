banner20

Winnipeg Attack Leaves Man Brain Damaged

Posted: July 31st at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Winnipeg men are in custody for a vicious attack.

It happened early Sunday morning around 2:50am at the corner of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue.

A 34-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he remains.

Winnipeg police say the victim suffered a serious and significant brain injury.

He has undergone at least one emergency surgery.

A 38-year-old woman was also attacked, but she only suffered minor injuries.

Robert George Linklater, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Breach of Recognizance, and Assault.

Griffen Austin Hawula, 19, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Both remain behind bars and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

