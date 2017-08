WINNIPEG, MB – Two women were taken to hospital after an apartment block fire in Winnipeg last night. Both were suffering from smoke inhalation. One of the women also had burns. She is said to be in unstable condition.

The blaze broke out about 8:30 at the building in the 23 hundred block of Portage Avenue. Word is a tenant put out the flames with an extinguisher.

No cause yet and no damage estimate either.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File