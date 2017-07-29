Winnipeg Apartment Fire Considered Suspicious

WINNIPEG, MB. — Arson officials are investigating a suspicious fire in Winnipeg’s west end.

It happened around 10:15am Friday morning in the 400-block of Sherbrook Street.

A fire was burning at an apartment building. It caused over $1-million in damage.

Six people were treated in hospital but all have since been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File