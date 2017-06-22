Winnipeg Announces 2017 Hall Of Fame Class

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced the 2017 Hall of Fame inductees. Receiver Terrance Edward, and former board members David Asper & Gene Dunn have been inducted for their contributions to the franchise.

“We are thrilled to be adding these three gentlemen as deserving members into our Hall of Fame,” said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. “Terrence, David and Gene still remain prominent names in the Manitoban community today, and we know fans will be thrilled with this year’s inductees.”

The inductees will be honoured at the Hall of Fame Legacy Gala Dinner on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, and at the Hall of Fame Game on October 14, 2017 when the Bombers host the BC Lions at Investors Group Field.

Here’s what the Bombers are saying about the three inductees:

TERRENCE EDWARDS

Terrence Edwards first joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a free agent in May of 2007. Retiring in 2014, Edwards is fourth all-time in receptions (469), receiving yards (7,200), and tenth in yards from scrimmage (7,273) as a Bomber.

Edwards played in three Grey Cups, appearing once as a rookie with Montreal in 2005, and again in 2007 and 2011 with the Blue Bombers.

Through seven seasons, Edwards totalled 508 catches for 7,637 yards and 47 touchdowns. He also added five, 1,000-yard seasons in Winnipeg and had a total of 24 100-yard games, second only to Milt Stegall among all-time Bombers receivers.

DAVID ASPER

David Asper is a lawyer, business person, philanthropist, and recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of his community service.

Following the completion of his Masters in Law at the University of Toronto in 2007, Asper served as Assistant Professor at the University of Manitoba in the Faculty of Law. He has also taught at Lakehead University’s Bora Laskin School of Law and Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Asper continues to lecture and write occasionally on legal matters, and serves on the various committees of the Law Society of Manitoba. He has established major endowments at the University of Manitoba to support the Faculty of Kinesiology and Bisons Football Bursaries. In April of this year he was appointed by Mayor Brian Bowman to serve as Chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

Asper was the Chair and Vice-Chair of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Vice-Chair of the Canadian Football League Board of Governors, and the Vice-Chair of the 2006 and 2015 Winnipeg Grey Cup Festivals.

He has been recognized with both the Commissioner’s Award from the Canadian Football League and the Chairman’s Special Award from the Winnipeg Football Club.

GENE DUNN

Gene Dunn Is Chairman of Monarch Industries Ltd. Monarch operates manufacturing facilities in Winnipeg, Winkler, Shanghai China, and warehousing operations in Kansas City, Missouri. Dunn was appointed to the Blue Bombers Board by the City of Winnipeg in late 1999 and served as Vice-Chair in 2000 and 2001 as well as Chairman in 2002, 2003, and 2004.

He remained on the Board as Past Chair and served on the CFL’s Board of Governors from 2000 until 2009. Dunn also served as Chair of the CFL Board of Governors in 2007, 2008, and 2009, and was Interim Commissioner following Tom Wright’s departure. He then lead the search committee that ultimately hired Mark Cohon, who remained Commissioner for seven years.

Dunn Co-Chaired the Grey Cup Festivals hosted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, The City of Winnipeg, and The Province of Manitoba in 1998, 2006, and 2015, and is a recipient of the CFL Commissioner’s Award.

