Andrea Giesbrecht’s trial resumes today

A woman accused of hiding the remains of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker on McPhillips Street will appear in court today.

Andrea Giesbrecht’s trial initially began in April, but has been on hiatus for more than a month.

Before the break, forensic biologist Christine Crossman testified that DNA from the remains showed strong evidence that at least five of the infants belonged to Giesbrecht and her husband Jeremy, with moderately strong evidence that the sixth was also theirs.

The court heard it was possible the infants had been born alive. Both the Crown and Giesbrecht’s lawyer confirmed the Giesbrecht has had 10 therapeutic abortions in the past.

Her husband is expected to testify this week.

The remains were discovered on October 20, 2014 after rental payments were not made on the storage locker and employees noticed a “rotting smell.” When found, the infants were in various states of decomposition, and had been wrapped in garbage bags before being placed in duffel bags and stored in large containers and pails. Giesbrecht was arrested the same day.

