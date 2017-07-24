Winnipeg Airpot Staff on Strike

WINNIPEG, MB. – Employees of The Winnipeg Airport Authority are on the picket-line this morning.

The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees and the Airport were not able to reach an agreement in the very early hours of this morning.

In a release the Winnipeg Airports Authority said; WAA tabled an offer at the start of mediation last week that included a 5 percent wage increase over the course of a 5 year agreement and a commitment to no layoffs as a result of any changing roles in the company. Yesterday WAA increased this offer to 7.5% in hopes of reaching an agreement.

UCTE has repeatedly stated publicly that this negotiation is not about money. Despite that, the Union issued a 72-hour strike notice demanding increases that would cost the employer over 60 percent more in wages and benefits in 2 years. Throughout mediation they have maintained this demand.

UCTE is asking for a 5.5 percent increase for all employees in each year of a 2-year agreement, retroactive to 2016. The Union is also asking for a further increase at the top of each salary range, which translates into an additional 4 percent increase for nearly all unionized employees.

In real dollars, the proposed changes would move the salary range for unionized employees at WAA from the current range of $25- $56 per hour to $28 – $65 per hour. Under UCTE’s proposal, the lowest salaried full-time employee in the company would move from $49,000 a year to $54,500 a year, while those at the top of the range would move from $109,000 to over $126,000 a year. Overtime and shift premiums are over and above this amount.”

“Our mandate is to operate our airport in a fiscally prudent manner in the best interests of our community,” said Barry Rempel, WAA President and CEO. “We respect our employees and value what they contribute to our company every day, which is why we have offered our team more money and guaranteed job security. We are confident our offer would keep WAA as one of the most sought after places of employment.”

The strike involves more than 140 employees that includes maintenance workers for the airport but not airlines, administrative staff and others.

The current strike should not have a major impact on flights in or out of Winnipeg but, you are encouraged to check the WAA website for all flight information.

MyToba News will continue to follow the story.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News