Winnipeg Airports Authority Employee Strike Ends

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Airports Authority and Public Service Alliance of Canada have reached an agreement to end the WAA employee strike.

“First and foremost we are pleased to be able to find a deal to get our employees back to work,” said Barry Rempel, Winnipeg Airports Authority President and CEO. “Our priorities for this round of contract negotiations were to give WAA the stability needed to move the company forward as our industry changes and evolves. This agreement delivers on these priorities.”

“This is a fair agreement that addresses our members concerns,” said Marianne Hladun, Regional Executive Vice-President of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, Prairie Region. “We are so proud of our members as they prepare to get back to their work.”

The agreement lasts until June 30, 2022. It includes a 10 percent salary increase over six years, and provides a healthcare spending account, along with increases to overtime meal rates and standby pay.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News