WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Richardson International Airport was evacuated today due to an air conditioning unit malfunction.

Here’s what the airport said on Twitter:

Please see this update on today's occurence. Thank you for your patience as we return to normal operations. pic.twitter.com/z2DRQGkliA — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) August 19, 2017

Things are now returning to normal at the airport.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News