Winnipeg Adds Three International Players

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed International receiver Rashon Ceaser, International defensive back Terrance Parks, and International linebacker Kyrie Wilson.

Ceaser finished his collegiate career with 2,423 receiving yards on 193 receptions. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee last May. His total receptions put him third in school history, while his yards ranked him fourth all-time for ULM.

Parks finished last season on the Atlanta Falcons practice roster. He also has spent time with Kansas City, Seattle, and Houston in the NFL. Parks played collegiate football at Florida State, seeing action in 43 career games, starting 23 over his final two seasons. He finished his career with 99 career tackles, 10 passes defended and one interception. Parks also had a brief stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013.

Wilson was a three-year starter at Fresno State, Wilson recorded 251 combined tackles (144 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions in 38 starts at linebacker. He was signed by the Oakland Raiders last spring and spent part of last season with the club.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will host a three-day mini -camp beginning next Wednesday at Investors Group Field.Winnipeg

Staff, MyToba News

with files from The Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Photo – scout.com