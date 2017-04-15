banner20

Winnipeg Adds Receiver As Season Draws Closer

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added receiver T.J. Thorpe to the roster.

Thorpe recently played in the NFL for Washington, before he was released prior to the 2016/2017 season.

Thorpe played college ball at North Carolina and Virginia. In his final year with Virginia, he had 23 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown.

While playing for North Carolina, Thorpe had 42 catches for 574 yards and five touchdowns. He also broke the Tar Heels record with 960 kick return yards in a single season.

