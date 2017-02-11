Winnipeg Adds Receiver And DB

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 11th at 4:00pm blue bombers, Featured, FOOTBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed two players to the roster, receiver Xavier Rush and  defensive back Josh Celerin.

Rush recentley spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. He played college football for the Green Wave, catching 99 passes for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Celerin played for Central Connecticut, then played his final year of college ball in Jacksonville. Celerin had 63 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.

Rush and Celerin are both international players.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.