Winnipeg Adds Receiver And DB

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed two players to the roster, receiver Xavier Rush and defensive back Josh Celerin.

Rush recentley spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. He played college football for the Green Wave, catching 99 passes for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Celerin played for Central Connecticut, then played his final year of college ball in Jacksonville. Celerin had 63 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.

Rush and Celerin are both international players.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News