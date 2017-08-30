Winnipeg Adds Defensive Back Branning

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added Canadian Defensive Back Kahlen Branning to the practice roster.

The 6-1, 185 lb Branning played for the University of Regina, and was born in Moose Jaw Saskatchewan.

In 30 career games at cornerback for the Regina Rams, Branning had 37 tackles, deflected 11 passes, and was a Canada West All-Star in 2016.

In other moves, the Bombers released receivers Gary Chambers and Brett Blaszko.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News