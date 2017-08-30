banner20

Winnipeg Adds Defensive Back Branning

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 30th at 6:00pm blue bombers, Featured, FOOTBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added Canadian Defensive Back Kahlen Branning to the practice roster.

The 6-1, 185 lb Branning played for the University of Regina, and was born in Moose Jaw Saskatchewan.

In 30 career games at cornerback for the Regina Rams, Branning had 37 tackles, deflected 11 passes, and was a Canada West All-Star in 2016.

In other moves, the Bombers released receivers Gary Chambers and Brett Blaszko.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Caught With Meth & Rifles
Winnipeg Police Looking For Suspect After Attempted Child Abduction
Drugs, Gun, & Cash Seized From Winnipeg Residence
Labour Day Weekend Liquor Mart Hours

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.