Winnipeg Adds Another Pitcher

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes 2017 pitching staff is going to look a lot like the 2016 Championship Season pitching staff.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg Goldeyes manager Rick Forney announced that veteran lefthander Kyle Anderson would return for the 2017 campaign.

According to Forney, “Anderson was one of the most consistent pitchers in the American Association last year while filling a variety of roles.”

He was 3-1 with one save and a 3.44 ERA in six starts and 23 relief appearances. Anderson, 26, who was born in Woodinville, Wash., and now makes his home in California, is returning for his fourth season in Winnipeg. Last year, he threw 73.1 innings, walked only seven and struck out 37.

On June 3, 2016, Anderson took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Shaw Park, and eventually finished off a two-hitter that went down as the first complete game of his professional career.

“Kyle did a great job filling many roles last year,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He’s a good, consistent strike-thrower, which allows him to succeed and be a versatile asset to your pitching staff.

Anderson was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as a non-drafted free agent out of California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo, California) in 2012. Anderson pitched two seasons in Toronto’s farm system and won back-to-back Short Season-A Northwest League championships with the Vancouver Canadians in 2012 and 2013.

After signing with the Goldeyes in 2014, the 6-foot-2 190-pound Anderson had a 1.64 ERA in seven starts and one relief outing before having his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Anderson reached Double-A Mobile (Southern League) during his time with Arizona and capped the year by winning a third consecutive Northwest League championship. In five professional seasons, Anderson has won four league championships, including the American Association championship last season in Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes now have 14 players under contract for the 2017 season, including 11 from their 2016 championship team. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

OF Reggie Abercrombie

LHP Kyle Anderson

1B David Bergin

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

3B Wes Darvill

2B Casio Grider

RHP Caleb Kellogg

1B Kellen Marruffo

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Cameron McVey

RHP Mikey O’Brien

OF/1B David Rohm

RHP Duke von Schamann

-Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder