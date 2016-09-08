Winnipeg actor nominated for a Joey

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg actor, Cassandra Tusa, has been nominated for a Joey Award for her role in a web series. Tulsa played the leading role, Jenny, in the mini-series, Jenny and Jeff.

The Joey Awards recognize young actors in Canada for their hard work and dedication to their craft. The Joey Award website says; “We offer a high quality red carpet awards gala, where each nominee will be recognized during our parade of stars. We liaison with the Canadian film industry, and those in it that have a direct and valuable contribution to youth working in film.”

The web series recently won The Best Web Series award at the Long Beach Indie International Film Festival which was held earlier this month.

Tulsa recently won a Gold Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the International Independent Film Awards that were held in Los Angeles this past June.

She appears in the feature film Wait Till Helen Comes , starring Maria Bello and Sophie Nelisse, which premiered at Cannes and is coming to theatres this October.

In total, the web series Jenny and Jeff has received 28 nominations and won 10 awards. The Joey Awards Gala will be held in Vancouver on November 12, 2016.

You can watch the series here online.

Staff, MyToba News