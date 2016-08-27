Abercrombie’s homer not enough as Fish fall to Xs

The Winnipeg Goldeyes came back, but not all the way back.

Despite another majestic three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth by Reggie Abercrombie, a five-run top of the eighth by the Sioux City Explorers was too much for the Winnipeg Goldeyes to overcome.

That five-run inning broke a 2-2 tied and propelled the Xs to a 7-5 victory over the Goldeyes in front of 5,185 at Shaw Park.

With the loss, the Goldeyes’ two-game winning streak was halted. The Fish are now 53-38 on the season and are 32-16 in their last 48 games (they were 21-22 on July 3). Winnipeg is now 25-19 at home this season (28-19 on the road) and with nine games remaining, their playoff destiny is still in their own hands.

The Goldeyes remained in second place in the American Association’s North Division, four games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints (57-34). However, the Fish are just 1.5 games ahead of defending A.A. champion Laredo (51-39) in the Wild Card race. Laredo split a doubleheader against Joplin on Friday night.

Despite another solid start from Goldeyes lefty Kevin McGovern, the Explorers led 2-0 after five innings, but the Goldeyes battled back with two in the seventh to tie it. Josh Romanski singled and then with one out Wes Darvill ripped a single to right that went under the glove of Sioux City rightfielder Derrick Robinson. When the dust cleared Romanski had scored from first while Darvill was standing on third. After Casio Grider walked, Tanner Murphy hit a ground ball to short but a great slide at second by Grider gave Murphy, a slow-running catcher, beat the throw to first. Darvill scored from third and the game was tied at 2-2.

But in the top of the eighth, Eric Eadington, who had been pitching so well for the Goldeyes, gave up five runs and the Xs had a 7-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, however, the Goldeyes made it a ball game. Adam Heisler led off with a single to right and moved to second on a walk to Willie Cabrera. Abercrombie then battled Sioux City reliever PJ Francescon for eight pitches, including four consecutive two-strike fouls, before blasting a three-run homer to left-centre that cut the Explorers’ lead to 7-5. It was Abercrombie’s 19th homer of the year.

Josh Romanski followed with a double to right-centre and then David Rohm legged out an infield single that put the tying runs on first and third with nobody out. Sioux City, however, survived the rally and that’s as close as the Goldeyes would get.

McGovern started for the Goldeyes and allowed just two earned runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Sioux City starter Jacob Kuebler pitched six shutout innings on three hits, but neither starter got a decision. Francescon (4-7, 5.61 ERA) got the win for Sioux City while Eadington (3-4, 3.07 ERA) suffered the loss.

Romanski had three hits in the game, while Darvill had two and Abercrombie had the three-run bomb. Rohm had that infield hit and has now hit safely in seven straight. He leads the Goldeyes in batting with a .336 average.

Game 2 in the three-game series goes Saturday night at 6:05. Righty Edwin Carl (8-6, 4.75 ERA) will head to the bump for Winnipeg. The Explorers have not yet announced their starting pitcher.

All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU radio.

Tickets for all Goldeyes’ home games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting www.goldeyes.com, or stopping by any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca

Photos by Tara Miller, Paul McKeen (respectively)