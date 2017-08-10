Winning In The Water

WINNIPEG, MB. — Team Manitoba has plenty of success in the water at these 2017 Canada Summer Games and that trend continued on Wednesday.

Granted, rain wreaked havoc with the scheduling of the outdoor events at the games on Wednesday, but at Pan Am Pool, Manitoba won two more medals.

Oksana Chaput and Sam Currie, who each won gold medals on Tuesday, earned silver and bronze respectively in the pool on Wednesday. Chaput, who won gold in the 100-freestyle on Tuesday, raced to a silver medal in the 50-metre butterfly while Currie then became Manitoba’s second multi-medalist in the pool by grabbing bronze in the Special Olympics 100-metre backstroke.

Canoe/kayak and tennis was postponed a full day by our all-day rain yesterday but the steady downpour only delayed golf for few hours at Southwood Golf and Country Club. Manitoba’s Ryan McMillan finished with a one-over par 72 and is alone in second place behind Quebec’s Chris Vandette through two of the tournament’s rounds.

Both Team Manitoba volleyball squads split their two games on Wednesday, although the women’s team finished the round-robin portion of the tournament at the head of their group with a record of 4-1 and guarantees their advancement to the semi-final and a shot at a medal. The semi-final will be played on Friday. The men’s team finished with a 3-2 record and will play a quarterfinal match on Thursday.

Manitoba’s men’s soccer team drew 0-0 with Quebec in a battle for first in Group A. However, the result means that Manitoba finishes second in the pool and will play a quarterfinal game against New Brunswick on Thursday.

On Thursday, canoe/kayak and tennis competitions resume. The men’s soccer and men’s volleyball teams compete in playoff round games, while the female softball team continues qualification round play with a pair of games.

Canada Games Schedule for Thursday:

Canoe Kayak

9:00 a.m. – Preliminary heats – 200-metre, 500-metre & 1000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

1:00 p.m. – Finals – 500-metre & 1000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

Cycling

10:00 a.m. – Male Road Race – Birds Hill Park

Golf

7:30 a.m. – Individual & Team Competition – Southwood Golf & Country Club

Male Soccer

4:30 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Brunswick – Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex

Female Softball

3:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – John Blumberg Softball Complex

7:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Brunswick – John Blumberg Softball Complex

Swimming

9:30 a.m. – Preliminary Heats – Various categories – Pan Am Pool

6:00 p.m. – Finals – Various categories – Pan Am Pool

Tennis

9:00 a.m. – Semifinal – Team Mix – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

3:00 p.m. – Quarterfinal – Female and Male Doubles – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

5:00 p.m. – Quarterfinal – Female and Male Singles – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

Volleyball

4:00 p.m. – Male Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. TBD – Investor Group Athletic Centre

Wrestling

9:00 a.m. – Female Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nova Scotia – Axworthy Health & Recplex

9:00 a.m. – Male Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nova Scotia – Axworthy Health & Recplex

2:00 p.m. – Female Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nunavut – Axworthy Health & Recplex

6:00 p.m. – Female and Male Wrestling – Team Finals matches

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Files – Joey Traa

Photos – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports