Wingnuts Rally Late to Beat Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg Goldeyes manager Rick Forney tried to coax six outs from his set-up man Victor Capellan. He only got five.

With two out in the eighth inning – Capellan had retired the first five men he faced in the seventh and eighth — the Wichita Wingnuts rallied for three runs, overcame a late 3-2 deficit and beat the Goldeyes 5-3 to take Game 3 of the American Association championship series.

With the win, the Wingnuts took a 2-1 lead series lead in the best-of-five American Association final. Game 4 will be played Monday night at 7 p.m, at Shaw Park. The Goldeyes must win to prolong the series and keep alive the dream of not only winning their second straight championship and third in six seasons, but also to dispose of Wichita for the third time in six championship finals.

The Goldeyes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when David Rohm singled, Josh Romanski walked and then Reggie Abercrombie lined a double off the left field wall that scored Rohm. Shawn Pleffner made it 2-0 with a groundball to second base that scored Romanski from third.

Winnipeg made it 3-0 in the fourth. With two out and no one on base Wes Darvill doubled and then Mason Katz singled to send Darvill home.

But after that, it was all Wichita.

After the Wingnuts cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth, they rallied for three runs after two were out in the top of the eighth. Christian Stringer singled and stole second, then Martin Medina walked and Brent Clevlen tied the game with a bloop single to right. TJ Mittelstaedt then singled to drive in Medina with the go-ahead run and Matt Chavez added an RBI single that made it 5-3.

Kevin McGovern started for the Goldeyes, but didn’t figure in the decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits over six complete innings. McGovern walked none and struck out seven. He pitched well, but this time, the Goldeyes bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

Capellan (0-1, 4.70 ERA) suffered the loss. He came on in the seventh and got the side out in order but after getting the first two out in the eighth, he obviously had nothing left in the tank. Josh Goossen-Brown (1-0, 4.50 ERA) earned the win in relief.

The Wingnuts outhit the Goldeyes 11-4. Winnipeg got four hits in the first four innings off starter Jordan Cooper, but never got another hit after that.

Game 4 of the American Association championship series is scheduled for Monday night at 7:05 at Shaw Park. Right-hander Charle Rosario (11-5, 3.06 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Eddie Medina (9-3, 3.09 ERA) will take the ball for Wichita.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal