Wind Warning For Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba, Dauphin Lake

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecasting Centre has issued a wind warning.

The forecast calls for high winds developing in the early hours Thursday.

High to severe wind-effects are expected on the south basins of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, and across Dauphin Lake.

Strong north winds expected into the early hours of Friday, October 27th.

Wind speed and wave action could raise levels by as much as seven feet or more.

Property owners are advised to take precautions.

—Province of Manitoba

Photo – File