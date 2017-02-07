Win Domino’s Pizza With Hal’s #TriviaTuesday

WINNIPEG, MB — It’s Hal Anderson’s #TriviaTuesday with Domino’s Pizza Manitoba!

To play, Tweet your answer to us @mytobanews or post it as a comment on our Facebook page post.

Those who leave a comment here will NOT be eligible to win. All comments will be deleted.

Please use the hashtag #TriviaTuesday.

A winner will be chosen at random and notified Wednesday.

Ready?

Here’s the #TriviaTuesday clue

This is the final resting place for many prominent Manitobans, including Gordon Bell, John Dafoe, and Duff Roblin.

Good luck!

—Hal Anderson, MyToba News