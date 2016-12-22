What Will CRTC Internet Ruling Mean For Manitoba?

Winnipeg, MB – The CRTC has ruled that broadband internet is to be classified as a basic service.

This means internet providers must ensure access to quality internet services across the country.

Internet providers will be required to pay into a $750 million fund to support the expansion of internet infrastructure.

Minimum download speeds will also be established. The CRTC has set a target of speeds of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download/10 Mbps upload for fixed broadband Internet access services.

For Manitoba, this means that rural and remote communities could receive better service. In some cases, service could be extended to areas currently without access.

Here are some facts from the CRTC on internet access for Canadians:

Broadband Internet access services are necessary to the quality of life for Canadians and empowers them as citizens, creators and consumers.

While most are well-served, many Canadians, particularly those in rural and remote communities, do not have access to broadband Internet access services that are comparable to those offered to the vast majority of Canadians in terms of speed, capacity, quality and price.

Broadband Internet services would allow more Canadian entrepreneurs to easily access crucial information relating to international markets and create more business opportunities across Canada.

In 2015, 82% of Canadians had access to speeds of 50 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload for fixed broadband services.

The CRTC is shifting its regulatory focus from wireline voice to broadband services.

Further to a broad consultation, more than 50,000 Canadians provided their views on the telecommunications services they need to participate in the digital economy.

“Access to broadband Internet service is vital and a basic telecommunication service all Canadians are entitled to receive,” said Jean-Pierre Blais of the CRTC. “Canadians who participated during our process told us that no matter where they live or work in our vast country — whether in a small town in northern Yukon, a rural area of eastern Quebec or in downtown Calgary — everyone needs access to high-quality fixed Internet and mobile services.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Shawn Griffin