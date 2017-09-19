Wild Beat Winnipeg Jets In Shootout

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Jets fans who showed up to cheer their team in the first pre-season game of 2017-18, saw plenty of good things.

Mathieu Perreault and Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, Connor Hellebuyck played the entire game and made 34 saves and rookie Logan Stanley had some freshman moments but didn’t look out of place.

Too bad the fans didn’t witness a win.

Minnesota Wild veteran Ryan Malone scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Wild a 3-2 win over the hometown Jets in front of another sellout crowd at Bell MTS Place.

Charlie Coyle and Zack Mitchell scored for the Wild and Niklas Svedberg stopped all but two of the 17 shots he faced through two periods for the Wild. Steve Michalek made 13 saves in the third period, six in overtime and three straight in the shootout.

Winnipeg outshot Minnesota 43-36. Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno and Winnipeg’s Brandon Lemieux had a little scrap in the third period.

Here was the Jets lineup for the first pre-season game of the year:

1. Eric Comrie G

3. Tucker Poolman D

4. Michael Sgarbossa C

7. Ben Chiarot D

17. Adam Lowry C

18. Bryan Little C

26. Blake Wheeler F

27. Nikolai Ehlers F

29. Patrik Laine F

33. Dustin Byfuglien D

37. Connor Hellebuyck G

39. Toby Enstrom D

40. Joel Armia F

48. Brendan Lemieux F

55. Mark Scheifele C

62. Nelson Nogier D

64. Logan Stanley D

81. Kyle Connor F

85. Mathieu Perreault F

The lineup gave fans something to cheer for. When you have a pre-season ticket and get an opportunity to see as many regulars as the Jets dressed on Monday, it’s a bonus.

Little played 21 minutes, Wheelers played 22 minutes, Laine played 19 minutes, Scheifele played 23 minutes, Toby Enstrom played just a little less than 23 minutes and Dustin Byfuglien played a game-high 29 minutes and 15 seconds. The game had no bearing on the 2017-18 season, but for a practice game, the fans got to see plenty of the local heroes. Byfuglien and Enstrom each had an assist.

Big rookie Logan Stanley played 15 ½ minutes and had a shot, a hit and four blocked shots. He wasn’t a Norris Trophy winner, but he certainly didn’t look out of place. Another rookie defenseman, Tucker Poolman, played 17:18 and had three shots on goal and a blocked shot.

The Jets play their second pre-season game of the year on Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m. against the Edmonton Oilers.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder