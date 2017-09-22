Wild Beat Winless Winnipeg 1-0

WINNIPEG, MB. – It’s a good thing we’re still in practice game mode. The Winnipeg Jets haven’t figured out how to win yet.

Nor have they figured out a way to score.

That’s certainly not to say they won’t and it’s certainly not to suggest that pre-season NHL games have any bearing on anything important outside of the coaches’ final personnel decisions before the start of the regular season.

However, at some point, this hockey team is going to have to learn how to score – and win.

Thursday night in St. Paul, the Jets were beaten 1-0 in a spirited pre-season affair at Xcel Energy Centre. Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, with a goal in the second period as the Jets defense kind watched the proceedings in awe, was the only scoring in what was a better game than the outcome might have indicated. At least, for the Wild.

Granted, there wasn’t much offence. The Wild outshot the Jets 23-21. However, to be fair, the Jets didn’t have any “offensive” veterans in the lineup. Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Nikolai Ehlers, Patrik Laine and Bryan Little (and Dustin Byfuglien, one might suggest) all stayed home. In fact, the Jets dressed some players that only the mavens, the bloggers, the media, the scouts and the players’ families knew intimately.

Here was the Jets lineup on Thursday: 1. Eric Comrie G; 3. Tucker Poolman D; 4. Michael Sgarbossa C; 6. Cameron Schilling D; 7. Ben Chiarot D; 8. Jacob Trouba D; 9 Andrew Copp C; 12. Buddy Robinson RW; 15. Matt Hendricks C; 17. Adam Lowry LW; 37. Connor Hellebuyck G; 40. Joel Armia RW; 46. JC Lipon RW; 48. Brendan Lemieux LW; 52 Jack Roslovic C; 56. Marko Dano C; 62. Nelson Nogier D; 71. Julian Melchiori D; 77. Chase DeLeo C; 81. Kyle Connor LW.

Veteran – and star – defenseman Jacob Trouba (23:42) along with rookie defensemen Schilling (21:21), who has actually played six NHL games with Washington, and Poolman (20:54), who is fresh out of UND, garnered the most ice time. Everybody else played between 13 minutes and five seconds (Sgarbossa) and 19 minutes and 58 seconds (Chiarot). This was a real exercise in evaluation for head coach Paul Maurice.

And for some young players, it was a chance to show they’re ready to make the jump from the AHL to the NHL (or in some cases, perhaps not).

“I thought we had a good start to the game,” said Kyle Connor, who had no shots on goal but did block a shot in 16:37 of ice time. “We came out strong, establishing the forecheck and getting hard on pucks. I thought it was a good road game, the bench was right, the mind-set was good. There could have been some better execution in the offensive zone.”

Indeed.

For the most part, a Jets lineup that will not be a Jets lineup this season, played hard enough to win and goaltender Hellebuyck played the entire game and stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

In the end, however, this young group of hockey players in Jets jerseys couldn’t score, but you can’t really blame them alone for a lack of offence. In three pre-season games, the Jets have a grand total of three goals and have lost 3-2 in a shootout at home to Minnesota, 4-1 to Edmonton at Bell MTS Place and 1-0 to the Wild. Considering there was five minutes of overtime in the opener, the Jets are averaging less than a goal a game.

That will have to change, of course, and there is no reason to believe it won’t.

The Jets play again on Saturday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Game time is 8 p.m. on TSN 3. A couple of goals would help.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy Jordy Grossman