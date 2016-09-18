Wichita one win from championship

The Winnipeg Goldeyes just couldn’t recover from Wichita’s five-run first inning.

On Saturday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Kan., the hometown Wingnuts put up five in the first, topped off by a three run home run off the bat of centerfielder Harrison Kain, and then hung on to beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-5 in Game 3 of the best-of-five American Association championship series.

With the win, the Wingnuts took a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 in Wichita on Sunday evening. On the up side, the Goldeyes trailed St. Paul 2-1 and came back to win the final two games of the semifinal series.

Down 5-0 early on Saturday night, the Goldeyes got back into the game in the top of the second inning. David Rohm led off with a single and Casio Grider doubled to put runners on second and third. Then, with one out, an error to Wichita starting pitcher Jesse Pratt sent Carlton Tanabe to second and allowed both Rohm and Grider to score. Two batters, later, with two out, Maikold Gonzalez singled to drive home Tanabe with Winnipeg’s third run. Then Gonzalez proceeded to steal second and third and scored on a single by Willie Cabrera.

Wichita scored two more off Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien in the fifth and then the Goldeyes made it close in the eighth when Wichita reliever Chad Nading walked Adam Heisler, Cabrera and Josh Romanski and then with two-out, walked Rohm to send home Heisler with the Goldeyes fifth run.

But Wichita closer Frankie Reed came on to get the final out in the eighth and then shut the door in the ninth.

Because Pratt only went four innings for Wichita, reliever Eddie Medina (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win. Reed (1.93 ERA) got the save. O’Brien (1-2, 3.44 ERA) suffered the loss.

Gonzalez was the only Goldeyes player to have a multi-hit game. He went three-for-six with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Rohm went one-for-four with a run scored and an RBI and is now hitting .548 in the playoffs.

Game 4 of the American Association Championship Series between the Goldeyes and Wingnuts is slated for Sunday night at 6:05 in Wichita. Righthander Edwin Carl will get the start for the Goldeyes.

The game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

American Association Championship Series Schedule

Game 1 – Wednesday, September 14th – Winnipeg 5 Wichita 0

Game 2 – Thursday, September 15th – Wichita 9 Winnipeg 2

Game 3 – Saturday, September 17th – Wichita 7 Winnipeg 5

Game 4 – Sunday, September 18th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 6:05 p.m.*

Game 5 – Monday, September 19th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.*

*If necessary

American Association Division Series (Winnipeg won 3-2)

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – Saints 3 Goldeyes 2

Game 4 – Sunday, September 11th – Goldeyes 5 Saints 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 12th – Goldeyes 3 Saints 1

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca