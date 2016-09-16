Wichita evens final with Goldeyes

The Wichita Wingnuts decided to bring their bats to Shaw Park for Game 2 of the American Association championship series.

For Winnipeg Goldeyes fans, that wasn’t much fun.

The Wingnuts scored six runs off Goldeyes’ starter Kevin McGovern and went on to win the second game of the best-of-five final 9-2.

With the win, the Wingnuts evened the series at one win apiece. Then the two teams got on their respective buses, right after the game, and headed off on the 15-hour journey straight south to Wichita. Game 3 in the series goes Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. on the turf at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

“They were very good tonight,” said Goldeyes manager Rick Forney when asked about the Wingnuts. “They had some real good at-bats against Kevin and got some big hits. You can’t take your foot off the pedal against a team that good. They’re a real good hitting team and while I’m disappointed in the outcome, I’m not surprised. I never thought for a second we were going to sweep those guys over there. They’re way too good for that.

“We just have to re-group, forget about that one and be ready to play on the turf in their ballpark on Saturday.”

Thursday night’s game was never in doubt. Wichita scored first on a second-inning, leadoff homer by Matt Chavez and then added two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth. The Wingnuts chased McGovern in the sixth and after Brandon Shimo gave up two quick hits in the sixth, Duke von Schamann came in from the bullpen and settled things down. At least for the rest of the sixth.

The Goldeyes scored a run in the third when Adam Heisler doubled and came home on a single by Willie Cabrera to make it 4-1 and then the Fish added another in the sixth when Cabrera walked, went to second on a single by Josh Romanski and scored on a single by Casio Grider. That, however, made it 7-2 and it was all but over.

Wichita added another run in the seventh and one more in the ninth as they outhit the Goldeyes 16-9.

Wichita starter Alex Boshers (2-0, 3.00 ERA in the playoffs) earned the win while McGovern (0-1, 3.65 ERA) suffered the loss.

Cabrera had three hits in four trips for the Goldeyes. He also scored a run and drove one in. Grider had two hits in four trips and an RBI.

The Goldeyes, who have won two titles since returning to the professional baseball scene in 1994, last won the American Association championship in 2012, sweeping Wichita in the championship final.

Game 3 of the American Association Championship Series between the Goldeyes and Wingnuts is slated for Saturday night in Wichita. Righthander Mikey O’Brien will get the start for the Goldeyes.

The game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

American Association Championship Series Schedule

Game 1 – Wednesday, September 14th – Winnipeg 5 Wichita 0

Game 2 – Thursday, September 15th – Wichita 9 Winnipeg 2

Game 3 – Saturday, September 17th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 – Sunday, September 18th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 6:05 p.m.*

Game 5 – Monday, September 19th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.*

*If necessary

American Association Division Series (Winnipeg won 3-2)

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – Saints 3 Goldeyes 2

Game 4 – Sunday, September 11th – Goldeyes 5 Saints 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 12th – Goldeyes 3 Saints 1

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– TARA MILLER, MyToba Sports