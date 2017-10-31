WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores For October 30th

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Monday, October 30th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score Warren

Pierre Elliot Trudeau 5

6 St. Paul’s 2

J.H. Bruns 4

2 Stonewall

Fort Richmond Collegiate N/A Miles Macdonell

SJR 2

5

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score Beliveau

Leo Remillard 4

3 Jeanne Sauve

Kelvin 5

2 Sanford

Westwood 3

0 Kildonan East

West Kildonan 4

1 Springfield

Garden City 6 (OT)

5

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File