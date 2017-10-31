WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores For October 30th

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Monday, October 30th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score
Warren
Pierre Elliot Trudeau		 5
6
St. Paul’s 2
J.H. Bruns		 4
2
Stonewall
Fort Richmond Collegiate		 N/A
Miles Macdonell
SJR		 2
5

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score
Beliveau
Leo Remillard		 4
3
Jeanne Sauve
Kelvin		 5
2
Sanford
Westwood		 3
0
Kildonan East
West Kildonan		 4
1
Springfield
Garden City		 6 (OT)
5

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File

