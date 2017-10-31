WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores For October 30th
WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.
The following games were played Monday, October 30th.
Winnipeg High School Hockey League
|Game
|Score
|Warren
Pierre Elliot Trudeau
|5
6
|St. Paul’s 2
J.H. Bruns
|4
2
|Stonewall
Fort Richmond Collegiate
|N/A
|Miles Macdonell
SJR
|2
5
Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League
|Game
|Score
|Beliveau
Leo Remillard
|4
3
|Jeanne Sauve
Kelvin
|5
2
|Sanford
Westwood
|3
0
|Kildonan East
West Kildonan
|4
1
|Springfield
Garden City
|6 (OT)
5
Photo – File