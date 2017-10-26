banner20

WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores – October 25th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 42 minutes ago Featured, HOCKEY, amateur hockey, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Wednesday, October 25th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score
Lord Selkirk
SJR		 5
0
Sanford
College Beliveau		 Cancelled
Leo Remillard
Louis Riel		 6
2
Stonewall
West Kildonan		 3
0
John Taylor
Murdoch MacKay		 2
3
Westwood
Shaftesbury		 1
3
Oak Park
Miles Macdonell		 2
3

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score
Jeanne Sauve
River East		 2
1
Lorette
Kildonan East		 6
4
Dakota
Miles Mac		 6
4
St. Mary’s
Sturgeon Heights		 4
1
St. John’s Ravenscourt
Leo Remillard		 3
2 (OT)

