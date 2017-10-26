WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores – October 25th
WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.
The following games were played Wednesday, October 25th.
Winnipeg High School Hockey League
|Game
|Score
|Lord Selkirk
SJR
|5
0
|Sanford
College Beliveau
|Cancelled
|Leo Remillard
Louis Riel
|6
2
|Stonewall
West Kildonan
|3
0
|John Taylor
Murdoch MacKay
|2
3
|Westwood
Shaftesbury
|1
3
|Oak Park
Miles Macdonell
|2
3
Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League
|Game
|Score
|Jeanne Sauve
River East
|2
1
|Lorette
Kildonan East
|6
4
|Dakota
Miles Mac
|6
4
|St. Mary’s
Sturgeon Heights
|4
1
|St. John’s Ravenscourt
Leo Remillard
|3
2 (OT)
—MyToba Sports
Photo – File