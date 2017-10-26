WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores – October 25th

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Wednesday, October 25th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score Lord Selkirk

SJR 5

0 Sanford

College Beliveau Cancelled Leo Remillard

Louis Riel 6

2 Stonewall

West Kildonan 3

0 John Taylor

Murdoch MacKay 2

3 Westwood

Shaftesbury 1

3 Oak Park

Miles Macdonell 2

3

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score Jeanne Sauve

River East 2

1 Lorette

Kildonan East 6

4 Dakota

Miles Mac 6

4 St. Mary’s

Sturgeon Heights 4

1 St. John’s Ravenscourt

Leo Remillard 3

2 (OT)

