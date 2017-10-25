Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores – October 24th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 25th, 2017 at 3:00pm Featured, HOCKEY, amateur hockey, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Tuesday, October 24th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score
Fort Richmond
St. Paul’s 2		 3
4
Glenlawn
Kildonan East		 2
6
Oak Park
Springfield		 3
2
Lorette
Louis Riel		 5
6
Linden Christian
Warren		 4
1
Dakota
River East		 2
3
Garden City
St. Paul’s 1		 5
4 (OT)

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score
Selkirk
Portage		 4
1
St. John’s Ravenscourt
Beliveau		 4
1
Jeanne Sauve
Sturgeon Heights		 3
0
Dakota
Vincent Massey		 5
4

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
WANTED by Manitoba Police – OCT 25th

