WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores – October 24th

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Tuesday, October 24th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score Fort Richmond

St. Paul’s 2 3

4 Glenlawn

Kildonan East 2

6 Oak Park

Springfield 3

2 Lorette

Louis Riel 5

6 Linden Christian

Warren 4

1 Dakota

River East 2

3 Garden City

St. Paul’s 1 5

4 (OT)

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score Selkirk

Portage 4

1 St. John’s Ravenscourt

Beliveau 4

1 Jeanne Sauve

Sturgeon Heights 3

0 Dakota

Vincent Massey 5

4

