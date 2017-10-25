WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores – October 24th
WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.
The following games were played Tuesday, October 24th.
Winnipeg High School Hockey League
|Game
|Score
|Fort Richmond
St. Paul’s 2
|3
4
|Glenlawn
Kildonan East
|2
6
|Oak Park
Springfield
|3
2
|Lorette
Louis Riel
|5
6
|Linden Christian
Warren
|4
1
|Dakota
River East
|2
3
|Garden City
St. Paul’s 1
|5
4 (OT)
Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League
|Game
|Score
|Selkirk
Portage
|4
1
|St. John’s Ravenscourt
Beliveau
|4
1
|Jeanne Sauve
Sturgeon Heights
|3
0
|Dakota
Vincent Massey
|5
4
