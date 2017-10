WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Monday, October 23rd.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score Lorette

Pierre Elliott Trudeau 1

4 Sanford

J.H. Bruns 2

1

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score Leo Remillard

Westwood 3

0 Garden City

JH Bruns 2

1 Glenlawn

Kildonan East 4

3 (OT) Kelvin

Fort Richmond 5

1

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File