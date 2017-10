WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Monday, October 16th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score Stonewall

Steinbach 0

4 Louis Riel

Pierre Elliott Trudeau 1

3 College Beliveau

Westwood 9

4 Sturgeon Heights

SJR 6

3

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score JH Bruns

Westwood 5

1 Dakota

Kelvin 4

1

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File